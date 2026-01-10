Team,

Hi, I’m Peter Navarro—and this is the Navarro Express—the best quick hit podcast in all of economics and politics.

And tonight, let’s start with what sounds like a contradiction.

The Department of Commerce jobs report earlier in the day came in at about 50,000 jobs—described by the media as “low” and “below expectations.” Yet at the same time, the unemployment rate fell.

So how can job growth slow while the unemployment rate goes down?

Here’s one answer the Democrats don’t want media analysts to say out loud: President Trump sealed the border.

Follow me here: For years, under Joe Biden’s open-border policies, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens were pouring into the labor force every month—and millions over the Biden regime

During those open border days, to keep the country—and those illegal aliens-- fully employed, the economy needed to create 150,000 to 200,000 new jobs a month.

Then Donald Trump sealed the border—and began massive deportations.

So today, different border. Different math.

Suddenly, instead of all the new jobs going to illegals, they started going to American citizens.

Suddenly, the U.S. economy doesn’t necessarily need to create 200,000 jobs a month to support our citizens.

Today, that number is far closer to the 50,000 we saw today.

Here’s the broader point: Today’s jobs number isn’t economic weakness. It’s a policy success that the talking heads simply don’t yet understand.

But now YOU do..

