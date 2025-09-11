IN MEMORY, MY MEMORY ON THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11

In memory of all those who lost their lives, their family members, close friends on 9-11, I dedicate this small memory and these words to them. I request that we all work hard to never forget this day and to know, though as tragic a day as it was, I have never seen Manhattan, my home, and the nation so united; so there is hope that we can be more united even without tragic events.

For a year or more after the events of 9-11, so many people in NYC put on pins of the American Flag every day, no matter what they wore that day. This was a beautiful thing - we were all in it together and taking care of each other.

On 9/11, I was working at Citigroup Asset Management with the Citi Chief Head of Global Marketing, Communications and Branding for the company on the 38th floor at 7 WTC, right across the Plaza from the First Tower. As you all have heard many times before and just to reiterate, it was the most gorgeous September morning you can ever imagine.

I had to be at work early as my manager had a breakfast on the 42nd floor with senior Citi management associates. The day started out beautiful and then it felt like a bomb had gone off or there was an earthquake - everyone on the floor got up and looked around and we all were paralyzed in step and spirit, and then senior managers ran to the floor and yelled for everyone to exit via the stairs - I ran for my pocket book, my Blackberry and credit cards are the only thing I wanted to grab at the time, but my manager grabbed me running from one side of the floor and said no going back to your desk, just exit immediately as all were doing.

Hundreds of associates were running down the stairs as quickly as possible, we had 38 flights to move hard down on, but that was the last thing on our minds. We were talking to each other and mostly about rumors of what happened and the one which most of us believed at the time was that a small plane hit the First Tower and because of our close proximity to the First Tower, ours shook.

It wasn’t until we got to the lobby that things seemed more serious. We got out of the elevator and there were about 400 people trapped in our lobby like sardines. Because of debris and bodies falling in front of our building, we were not let out of our building.

People began to pray out loud, to cry, grown men taking out their rosaries and I just stood silent elbow to elbow with people I didn’t even know and just kept my head down so I would protect myself from a visual only one later on would see on TV and then even later years, in documentaries and movies.

After about 45 minutes, 7WTC security opened the north door of the lobby and all exited in such a rush but in a very peaceful way, heading down to Greenwich Street, me, myself and I with nothing else, no money, no blackberry - nothing but the clothes on my back.

And then like hundreds and hundreds of people just walking uptown in my direction I recognized a fellow colleague and good friend and yelled to him. He ran towards me, and we were in shock, all of us just walking trying to get home.

I felt relieved I found a friend and then a horrific sound occurred; we turned around and saw another plane hit the 2nd Tower. We stopped walking and started running, people screaming and yelling. I took off my high heels and went barefoot as many did.

Eventually buses took as many people as they could for free just heading uptown. I was so sad as I had no way of communicating with my sister, Merri, who worked then at Lehman Brothers on the other side of the First Tower. Even people with blackberrys at the time couldn’t use them due to lack of communication and signals.

After many exited the bus at the last stop still downtown it was making, I saw my sister in front of me. It was like miracle - hundreds of hundreds of people in herds just walking again, just trying to get home. And my sister Merri in front of me! What comfort we brought each other.

Together, we continued the walk home, finally home to my parents who were still in disbelief. We made it home in shock to 86th Street and 2nd Ave. I said I would meet my parents across the street at the local coffee shop after I changed my clothes at my apartment.

Once I entered my apartment I ran to my home phone and listened to my land line voice mail and a very good friend of mine who worked in the First Tower left me a message crying that he felt sick today from something he ate last night, so called in sick, didn’t go into the office and felt horrible, feeling even sicker with a guilt that hung on him when many that day lost their lives. Many felt this same guilt.

My office building at the time, 7WTC, collapsed at 5:30 pm that same day. I felt so selfishly lucky that day to have survived the day and to have met a great friend and my sister along the frenetic way homeward bound to complete safety.

The day’s events have changed my life as it did many. Since that day, I always take off on 9-11 as the only thing I can focus on is that day is praying for all the brave Heroes who were made on this day, all the people who lost their lives, and their families. I know I cannot be in the office and work on this day ever, as I could never focus on the tasks at hand.

Treasure every day and make sure you tell your loved ones often how much you Love Them. After 9-11, I started telling all close to me that even more, even though they may laugh at times, that I Love Them.

Thanks for reading “In Memory, My Memory” and have a Peaceful Day.

Bonnie