Team,

Here’s the transcript of a video that explains why President Trump’s Big Beautiful Tax Cut Bill will actually REDUCE our national debt over the next 10 years.

Watch the video CLICK HERE:

VIDEO BEGINS

On this vote, the Yeas are 215 the nays are 214 with one answering present. The bill is passed.

President Trump's big, beautiful bill has landed in the Senate. Republicans are eyeing to get it to the president's desk, but some are balking over ballooning debt. The Congressional budget Office projects, this bill would create more debt, add to the national debt, about $3 trillion, that this bill in its current form would add a whopping $3.8 trillion.

And you can see that instead of even dropping for a couple of years, it doesn't drop at all and it just goes up further and further. Naysayers want you to believe that President Trump's big, beautiful bill will blow a hole in the national debt. But here's what they're missing and what the latest numbers now confirm.

When the bill was first introduced the Congressional Budget Office, the CBO estimated it would increase the deficit by $3.8 trillion over the next decade. Predictably, the fake news jumped all over that number, but that projection was based on a static model. One that assumes the economy doesn't react to incentives.

No boost in investment, no jump in productivity, no behavioral change at all. In other words, pure fiction. We've seen this movie before. In 2017 when President Trump passed major tax cuts, the CBO underestimated business investment, missed the productivity surge, and ignored the trillions of dollars repatriated from overseas.

Fast forward to today and the one big, beautiful bill is built on the same principles, but it is assisted by two pivotal things, real growth and tariffs. In this case, if the economy grows a percentage point faster than the CBO projects, a reasonable assumption based on historical fact that $3.8 trillion shortfall drops to $1.3 trillion, but now comes the kicker.

In its updated forecast and for the first time, the CBO has even begun to account for Trump's tariffs, including a 10% global baseline tariff. A cornerstone of President Donald John Trump's fair trade agenda. Their estimate tariff revenues could reduce deficits by as much as $2.5 trillion over the next decade.

So instead of driving us further into debt, President Trump's big, beautiful bill will actually reduce our national debt by trillions of dollars. Let that sink in. Instead of taxing American workers and small businesses, we are finally shifting the burden to foreign producers who profit unfairly from access to our markets.

So this isn't just a tax cut, it's a structural reset. Lower income taxes, strategic tariffs that reward domestic production, and pro-growth policy that pays for itself over time. So while the fake news tries to scare us. The reality is this, we're moving away from the old borrow and spend model of the DC swamp and towards a new equation, growth plus tariffs, equals fiscal strength. That's not just good policy. That's the real big beautiful story. I'm Peter Navarro from the White House.