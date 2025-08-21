Team,
You may really enjoy this article of mine in Breitbart. It traces the complete arc of the attack on Donald Trump by the Left-Deep State-RINO coalition that has sought to destroy him since 2016. Just click on the link.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/08/20/exclusive-peter-navarro-time-to-investigate-the-fbi-agent-who-tried-to-take-down-trump-and-me/
Take the poll after you read the article and leave your comments.
We need to have those scum held accountable for their actions! They may have been following "the law," but there's no excuse for following a bad law. Or a corrupt organization.
Wally Giardina swallowed whole... No doubt.