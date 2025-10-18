Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Papert's avatar
Tony Papert
2h

Standing tall for all of us. Thank You!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Well said! Agree 100%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture