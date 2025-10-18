Team,

The Council on Foreign Relations is the Davos of Washington, D.C., a bastion of globalist thought that has perennially opposed Trump trade and foreign policies.

These are my opening remarks at a speech today that you might find interesting.

I’ll show you the full presentation via video in a later post with Q&A.

Enjoy the weekend.

Peter

A Council on Foreign Relations Out of Touch With The World

[Remarks of White House Senior Counselor Peter Navarro before the Council on Foreign Relations, October 17, 2025]

I’d like to thank the Council on Foreign Relations for this kind invitation. After all, it’s not every day I get to speak before an audience that has opposed nearly every policy I’ve ever helped advance in the White House.

But let’s be honest. CFR has been uniformly anti-tariff and anti-Trump, and highly skeptical of an America-First foreign policy that, in truth, is restoring our trade balance, rebuilding our industrial base, strengthening alliances like NATO, keeping—and negotiating—the broader peace, and reasserting American sovereignty on the world stage.

So let’s ask the obvious question: How did the gulf between CFR and Trump World grow so wide?

If you ask an AI search engine—try it, I did—it will tell you that the Council on Foreign relations embodies an establishment, technocratic, and globalist ideology—one comfortably wed with Wall Street and the multinational corporations that love open borders, cheap offshore labor, and an endless stream of subsidized imported goods.

By contrast, the Trump administration since 2017 has stood squarely with the people who make and grow things in this country—our farmers and ranchers, our manufacturers and workers.

What many in this audience dismiss as “populism” or “nationalism” simply means doing what’s best for Americans first: protecting jobs, communities, and the industrial base that anchors our national strength.

History is indeed a harsh mistress here. Exhibit A?

CFR members helped negotiate NAFTA, which hollowed out the U.S. manufacturing base

and triggered one of the largest illegal mass migrations in modern history.

CFR analysts championed China’s 2001 entry into the World Trade Organization—the single worst trade deal in American history.

And then came the Trans-Pacific Partnership. CFR sold it as a geopolitical rampart against a rising China. Yet, the TPP would have surrendered much of America’s manufacturing base—including our auto and auto parts sectors—to Japan, Vietnam, and ultimately China itself.

President Trump saw this clearly and tore up the TPP on Day One. I was standing right behind him that beautiful day.

And this is what CFR has never understood. Weakening our own industrial base has never strengthened our strategic position—it has only invited aggression.

That’s why in Trump World, we do not trade off economic security for national security. We believe economic security IS national security.

Memo to CFR: You can’t project power if you’ve surrendered production. You can’t deter aggression when your supply chains run through your opponent’s ports. You can’t lead the free world if you can’t make what the free world needs.

Here’s the second big problem with CFR’s free-trade dogma: the belief that the World Trade Organization delivers fair trade as well. By its own rules, it does not.



The WTO’s “most favored nation” rule—MFN—says you must treat all partners the same,

but it doesn’t say everyone must charge the same tariffs. So what happens?

Virtually every country charges America far higher tariffs than we charge them.

Germany, for example, charges us ten percent on autos. We charge them two and a half percent. Result? Bavaria sells Americans seven cars for every one Detroit sends Germany.

That’s the tilted playing field CFR has defended—and the one President Trump has begun to level with his policy of reciprocal tariffs.

Of course, the moment President Trump uses the T-word, CFR waves the bloody shirts of inflation and recession. But the record tells a different story.

Under President Trump’s first term, inflation stayed low, growth was strong, and American manufacturing saw its first real revival in decades. Far from tariff chaos, Trump World had price stability and the strongest job market in modern history.

So let’s be clear: the inflation we’re living with today didn’t come from tariffs. It came from Joe Biden’s reckless fiscal expansion, his neglect of our supply chains, and a hopelessly politicized Federal Reserve that accommodated the Biden bonfire. That’s why Trump World now holds the credibility high ground on tariffs.

EXHIBIT B: During the Trump first term, CFR’s predictions of economic calamity widely missed the mark.

The inflation and recession you forecast never came. The alliances you said would disintegrate have endured. And those wars you predicted? For four peaceful years during the Trump first term, China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia kept their powder dry.

Now, in his second term, President Donald John Trump is once again performing beautifully—

and it’s long past time for the Council on Foreign Relations to catch up with a world it refuses to understand.

In closing, I have come before you today not to quarrel, but to challenge—respectfully—

the assumptions that still dominate this room. The world has changed. The American people have changed. The age of blind globalization is over.

If the Council on Foreign Relations wants to be relevant, it must stop mistaking nationalism for isolationism, sovereignty for retreat, and strength for aggression. For ultimately, MAGA and the America-First movement isn’t about pulling back—it’s about standing tall. It’s about defending what we make, who we are, and the nation we love.

Thank you for your time. I look forward to your questions.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing and author of I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To.

