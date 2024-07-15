Before I continue with my dedication note, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family whose loved one was taken from them during President Trump’s recent rally. I wish them sometime soon to find peace and strength. I am so sorry for those injured as well and that a hero, Donald J. Trump, had to go through this, when he only wants to save America and do good.

Today, July 15th, is Peter’s Birthday. On this special day, I want to dedicate it not only to my dearest fiancée, Peter, but as he would do and want - to dedicate this day to all of you, to celebrate a birthday, but mostly to celebrate all of you – to thank you for your support for him during these months while he has been in prison. And importantly, a huge dedication and celebration for all those who managed his messaging and carried on his mission during his time behind bars. I celebrate all of you today. You know who you are.

I refuse, honestly, to be sad on this day; that injustice has taken me away from Peter and I cannot celebrate his special birthday with him and for him. As he rightfully says, if we do put our heads down, if I shed more tears on this day, then they win. So, let’s all find the joy in this day to make us even more positive and give us strength on this journey towards more justice in our most beautiful country we are so proud of. Please on Peter and my behalf, go dance with your loved ones, go sing, go laugh, go find joy for me and him today. Promise this.

I have suffered the heartache of my fiancée being away for so long. Peter, throughout our three year relationship, has always taken care of me in many ways, and he didn’t stop while in prison. He not only called me three times a day and sends me love notes all the time, but he wanted to take care of all of you and carry the burden of being in prison to make all of our lives better, more free, and more joyful.

He worked for our country every day he was in prison and will continue to, because that is Peter. He is relentless in his love for me, for you, and for our country. Today we celebrate all of you and this warrior still behind barbed wire fencing. I thank you all because you have helped me with your support for him so much and thus, my heartache has been for the 4 months just a little less painful.

Thank you, my dear Peter, for your relentless fight and the inspiration you bring inside prison and out.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Navarro. Love you I do.

Bonnie

