A Freebie From the Audio Edition of I Went To Prison

Team,

This is the “leg irons” chapter of I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To from the recorded version of the book on Audible/Amazon offered up as a nice bonus.

I love the recording. Both the male voice recording my words and the female one for Bonnie are outstanding.

We would have loved to have done the performances, but the constraints of the job got in the way. AND I actually think this version is better.

So if you play the video, you will hear the “leg irons” chapter, which describes how five armed FBI agents took me and Bonnie down at Reagan airport. It’s almost comic when you compare it to how James Comey and John Bolton have been treated.

Bolton and Comey have been indicted for FELONIES and both were allowed to “self surrender”—just show up to the court and skip the leg irons drama.

In contrast, I was indicted for a misdemeanor which wasn’t even a misdemeanor before Joe Biden decided it was and got the full metal jacket woke FBI treatment.

So enjoy this freebie, and if you like how it sounds, please buy the audio edition of I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To at Amazon.

Peter

p.s. here’s an audio only version if you prefer:

