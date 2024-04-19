Dear Friend and Supporter,

I hope you've been enjoyed all the Substack posts from the many contributors who have rallied to our flag.

This week, I “celebrated" one month in a Biden/Garland/Pelosi prison for simply doing my duty to the constitution and honoring my oath of office. This is a truly sad and dangerous time in America when Democrats like Biden, Garland, and Pelosi and Democrat clowns like Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg can wage immoral lawfare against MAGA and Trump's America.

While you pray for me, I will pray for Donald Trump. I know first hand what a Democrat judge and a blue state Manhattan jury can do, and it surely will not be justice for our former (and next!) president.

The NY Marxist judge should have dismissed the case already as the prosecutor Bragg is illegally using lawfare to twist misdemeanors into a felony punishable by imprisonment -- but won't. I had similar treatment from my judge who stripped me of every possible defense before my case even went to a jury. This CAN'T be the law! These people need to be held accountable.

As for the jury that will impanel for the Trump case, here's the sordid math based on what I went through. They'll start with a jury pool of maybe 100 drawn from Manhattan voter rolls where the Dem registration/anti-Trumpers are probably 95% or more, as was in my DC case. That means that Trump will at best get five potential jurors that might give him a fair trial. But the prosecution has at least six peremptory challenges so they can completely politically "cleanse" the jury of any Trump "infection."

Meanwhile the Trump side will also only have six challenges so, as was in my case, you'll have a number of jurors who express anti-Trump sentiment who the Dem judge will nonetheless seat after said jurors say their bias won't affect their case judgement -- utter BS of course.

It's a stacked deck. We must speak out at every turn against this kind of injustice and convert outrage into votes into November for Donald John Trump.

We'll talk again soon.

From Behind the Prison Walls in Miami,

Peter Navarro

