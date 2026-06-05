Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
1h

Most of the TV talking heads are worshippers of nitwits such as Krugman. I hope they lost their shirts on his Trump selloff market call, too.

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