Dear Patriots,

I am writing to you once again to remind you that Dr. Peter Navarro is a TRUE America First Patriot and it is a sham that he is currently in prison.

Dr. Navarro stood up to the radical left by refusing to partake in the January 6th Committee Witch-hunt! For his patriotism, they threw him in prison where he continues to serve his sentence. Peter has received all your prayers and well wishes which he truly appreciates. We hope he will be released soon to continue our fight against the Woke regime

As you know, Peter was one of my father’s top Trade Advisors during his time in the White House. I spoke with my father yesterday, and he hopes that you will all continue to show your support for Peter by pre-ordering his book - The New MAGA Deal.

We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Best,

Donald Trump Jr