“In here, a banana is worth more than gold.”

The Breakfast Trade

In prison, breakfast isn’t about taste — it’s about what you can trade. A packet of mackerel can buy you batteries. A banana might get you a stamped envelope.

The chow hall is the stock exchange, and everyone’s a broker.

I came from the world of tariffs and trade policy; suddenly I was negotiating over powdered milk.

Different arena, same skills. Art of the Prison Deal.

