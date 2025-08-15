A Prison Economy on the Banana Standard
“In here, a banana is worth more than gold.”
The Breakfast Trade
In prison, breakfast isn’t about taste — it’s about what you can trade. A packet of mackerel can buy you batteries. A banana might get you a stamped envelope.
The chow hall is the stock exchange, and everyone’s a broker.
I came from the world of tariffs and trade policy; suddenly I was negotiating over powdered milk.
Different arena, same skills. Art of the Prison Deal.
I went to jail during my teenage years. I spent a total of about 3 years there and it seems that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
I was an extremely fussy eater and several of my co-prisoners tried hard to get a seat near me so they could barter for what I refused to eat. I probably ate too many desserts back then but they were better than any of the other stuff in the cafeteria!
You could have my bananas anytime, Peter, I still despise them at 74.
Have a great and blessed day!
