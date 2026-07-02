Team,

Hot off the press, this is my piece on today’s jobs report and yesterday’s ISM Manufacturing Index report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The June ISM Manufacturing Index, released yesterday, remained in expansion territory at 53.3, marking its sixth straight month above the 50 breakeven line.

And today’s jobs report paints a picture of a steady and stable economy that the Federal Reserve should not derail with a rate hike.

The bond market, which is far smarter collectively than the Fed Board of Governors, seemed to understand this immediately. Treasury yields fell across the policy-sensitive points of the curve after the report, and the probability of a near-term rate hike fell sharply.

That is exactly the right reaction, and a rate cut should remain very much on the table.

The most important number in the report may be wages. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent in June and are up 3.5 percent over the year. In Trump Land, that matters. The purpose of economic policy is not to maximize the flow of low-wage imported labor. It is to raise the wages, productivity, and living standards of American workers.

The proper reading of today’s jobs report is straightforward: stable growth, low unemployment, rising wages, contained layoffs, softer-but-still-expanding manufacturing, and no labor-market justification for a rate hike.

The bond market voted no hike. The Fed should listen.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this.

Peter

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A Steady Jobs Report Pours Cold Water On Fed Rate Hawks

By Peter Navarro

July 02, 2026

Today’s jobs report paints a picture of a steady and stable economy that the Federal Reserve should not derail with a rate hike.

The bond market, which is far smarter collectively than the Fed Board of Governors, seemed to understand this immediately. Treasury yields fell across the policy-sensitive points of the curve after the report. The probability of a near-term rate hike fell sharply. By one market measure, the odds of a September hike dropped below 50 percent.

That is exactly the right reaction. And a rate cut should remain very much on the table.

Digging a little deeper, the headline number was not spectacular. Payrolls rose by 57,000 in June, below expectations. April and May were revised down by a combined 74,000 jobs. Private payrolls rose by 49,000. The three-month average slowed.

But this is not a recession report. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2 percent. Initial jobless claims remain low. Layoffs are not flashing red. The economy is still creating jobs, just at a more sustainable pace.

That distinction matters because the old six-figure monthly jobs benchmark belongs to the open-border Biden economy. When millions are flooding across the border, the economy needs very large monthly payroll gains simply to keep the unemployment rate from rising. In a secure-border world, the steady-state number is much lower. It is five digits, not six.

This is one of the most important points the financial press continues to miss. Slower job growth is not automatically weakness if labor-force growth has also slowed. A properly secured border changes the breakeven math.

The most important number in the report may be wages. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent in June and are up 3.5 percent over the year. In Trump Land, that matters. The purpose of economic policy is not to maximize the flow of low-wage imported labor. It is to raise the wages, productivity, and living standards of American workers.

The Fed should be very careful before crushing that wage progress with another rate hike.

The manufacturing numbers were soft but not alarming. Manufacturing employment rose only 3,000 in June. Construction rose 11,000. Both are positive, but given the wave of AI facilities, data centers, and tariff- and tax-policy-driven factory construction, the construction number is something of a puzzle.

The broader manufacturing data help explain part of it. The June ISM Manufacturing Index remained in expansion territory at 53.3, marking another month above the 50 breakeven line. New orders and production were still expanding. But the ISM employment index remained just below expansion at 49.7. In plain English: factories are busier, orders are coming in, but employers have not yet begun hiring aggressively.

That can happen early in an industrial recovery. Firms first use overtime, productivity gains, imported capital equipment, and existing labor before committing to large permanent payroll additions. Construction hiring can also lag announced projects, permitting, site preparation, and equipment installation. Still, the modest construction gain bears watching because America’s reindustrialization story depends on turning capital spending into concrete, steel, machinery, and paychecks.

The report also undermines the case for panic over inflation. The economy is not overheating through the labor channel. Wages are rising, but not in a runaway wage-price spiral. Job creation is steady, not explosive. Manufacturing is expanding, but the labor component remains soft. Construction is growing, but not booming in the payroll data. This is not the profile of an economy screaming for tighter money.

The real inflation risk has been energy-driven. A stagflationary oil-price shock already does much of the contractionary work of a rate hike. It taxes consumers at the pump, cuts real wages, drains purchasing power, and slows demand without any help from the Fed. If the Fed piles a monetary shock on top of that energy shock, it risks turning a temporary inflation spike into a broader recession.

That would be policy malpractice.

The proper reading of today’s jobs report is straightforward: stable growth, low unemployment, rising wages, contained layoffs, softer-but-still-expanding manufacturing, and no labor-market justification for a rate hike.

The bond market voted no hike. The Fed should listen.

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