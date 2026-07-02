Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The financial press keeps missing the border math. Under Biden’s open-border labor flood, the economy needed huge monthly job gains just to absorb population growth and keep unemployment from rising. In Trump Land, the goal is not endless imported low-wage labor. It is higher productivity, higher wages, secure borders, domestic manufacturing, energy stability, and rising living standards for citizens. Navarro is right that the Fed should listen to the bond market, not the ivory-tower reflex to tighten. Manufacturing is expanding, wages are controlled, and layoffs are not flashing red. A rate hike now would be policy malpractice.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
4h

The Fed always drops rates before an election so they don’t look partisan. They need to drop rates now.

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