Here’s my latest fresh from the campaign trail across key battleground states. The boss is in a beautiful state of grace at his rallies. It was a sight to behold and participate in.

Please vote and get ten others to do so. If we lose this election, we lose America. It’s that simple.

A Trump Bridge Over Troubled Harris Waters

America is in deep trouble at home and abroad. Kamala Harris is responsible for much of this trouble. Donald John Trump will get us out of this trouble.

This is the mantra I have heard repeatedly from swing voters as I have stumped for Donald Trump in key battleground states. It is as close to an ironclad closing argument as any presidential candidate could ever make. Let’s break this closing argument down into its three component parts:

America’s foreign troubles include hot wars in the Middle East and Ukraine which American taxpayers are being forced to subsidize even as our own communities are starved for federal dollars. Communist China is terrorizing Taiwan and the Philippines while harassing Japan while North Korea has resumed nuclear weapons and missile testing aimed at attacking America; and both dictatorships are arming the Russians, Iranians, and Iranian proxies.

America’s domestic troubles include the cruelest tax of inflation, a border crisis of unthinkable proportions, the complete breakdown of law and order in major cities, and a culture war in which a small sliver of radical activists is jamming transgender men into women’s sports, sanctioning the genital mutilation of 13-year-old boys, and turning the military into a Marxian and woke struggle session rather than a combat ready force.

In the fog of this culture war, far too many Americans are being forced to choose between food on the table, medicine in the cabinet, and a roof over their heads. Far too many black, brown, and blue-collar Americans are seeing their real wages squeezed or losing their jobs to an influx of more than ten million illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, many of these illegals wantonly engage in the rape, murder, and extortion of American women, children, and citizens. Even the likes of CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times can’t hide this inconvenient truth from the American electorate.

Kamala Harris is responsible for many of these foreign and domestic troubles. Harris has no foreign policy experience, has done little but insult leaders like Israel’s Netanyahu, and three days after she warned Russia about its aggression, Putin ordered his invasion. Reagan and Trump pursued peace through strength. Biden and Harris have spawned war through weakness.

Harris’ tie-breaking votes as president of the U.S. Senate on two of the biggest budget-busting bills ever passed ignited America’s now virulent inflation. The Harris-Biden war on fracking and domestic energy production has thrown kerosene on this inflationary fire.

When Kamala Harris cut and ran on her border czar responsibilities, she opened the floodgates. Wide swaths of America where every town is now a border town hold Harris utterly responsible. As the self-professed Queen of Woke, Harris’ support for taxpayer-financed gender alteration surgery for prisoners puts an exclamation point on the absurdity of her radical woke views.

That Donald John Trump can get America out of its troubles has become axiomatic from sea to troubled sea. The contrast between a safe, secure, and prosperous world during four years of Trump in the Oval Office and the crime, violence and penury during the Harris-Biden regime is as stark as a clash between excellence and mediocrity, good and evil, hope and despair.

Time is not now on Kamala Harris’ side. The Harris coup, which got off to such a promising start, is now crashing and burning precisely because with every new press interview and speech, the American public is learning more and more about who Kamala Harris is. That Far Left picture is neither pretty nor comforting – if you doubt me, you MUST watch Newsmax’s excellent documentary about Harris, Blind Ambition.

Despite this Harris fade, the election still likely will be close. For better and now often for worse, we are a country deeply divided on social issues. Yet, in this election, because Americans on both sides of this social issue divide can agree that this nation is desperately off track, they will almost certainly vote simply for their safety, security, and prosperity.

If I’m right about that – and Trump supporters get to the polls – Donald Trump will certainly be our 47th president. He is our bridge over America’s now very troubled waters.

Peter Navarro served as Donald Trump’s manufacturing czar and chief China hawk. He is the author of The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Platform. Follow him at www.peternavarro.substack.com