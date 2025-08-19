It’s Day 27 in the countdown to publication of my new book I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s a story from it — order the book on Amazon to learn what would happen (tragically) to Luis.
“A Moral LOL Equivalence”
A few days in, and I’m already a prison curiosity.
Three young Puerto Ricans circle me in the yard — not for a fight, but for laughs. They can’t get over a “Trump hombre” landing in their midst.
Banter flies back and forth, and then Luis delivers the verdict: I’m “okay.”
Why? Because, in his eyes, I hadn’t ratted.
Prison logic turns refusing to testify before Congress into the moral equivalent of not snitching on your crew.
The absurdity hits me mid-conversation: the Constitution itself reduced to yard-code.
I had to laugh — not at them, but with them. Or maybe at myself. The punchline?
Let’s just say separation of powers has never been explained quite like this.
📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To — buy it now 👉 https://bit.ly/4nsnBbE
I didn't see that coming. Life is curious sometimes Mr Navarro. As I am here I am reminded that during a conversation regarding energy sources The subject of #47 telling Starmer to quit his green gas projects and buy American LPG or face heavy sanctions. So, coukd the President tell Starmer to cancel his ridiculous wind projects too? God bless you man
As is also said "snitches get stitches....." Of course everyone hates snitches. They're rats. Since the days of Little Pavlik and before. Tyrants love snitches. Repressive autocrats love snitches. Remember when the entire DNC and the commentariat lined up to cheer snitches during COVID? I did and you should, too. Remember you can't have DEMOCRATS without RATS.........