“A Moral LOL Equivalence”

A few days in, and I’m already a prison curiosity.

Three young Puerto Ricans circle me in the yard — not for a fight, but for laughs. They can’t get over a “Trump hombre” landing in their midst.

Banter flies back and forth, and then Luis delivers the verdict: I’m “okay.”

Why? Because, in his eyes, I hadn’t ratted.

Prison logic turns refusing to testify before Congress into the moral equivalent of not snitching on your crew.

The absurdity hits me mid-conversation: the Constitution itself reduced to yard-code.

I had to laugh — not at them, but with them. Or maybe at myself. The punchline?

Let’s just say separation of powers has never been explained quite like this.

