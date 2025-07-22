Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick M. Best's avatar
Patrick M. Best
6h

Well Done ! ULTRA MAGA! Thank you Mr. Navarro! God Bless you, Trump, the Trump Admin., & the USA!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1m

Thank you, Peter!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture