Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2h

I love Trump. But you have to agree that this is really only the application of common sense and basic economics. Too bad that Democrats are either too stupid or too ideologically blinded to get these basic truths.

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
1h

Right on! I remember someone mocking me for my support of Trump entering the race . My explanation was simple: We need a businessman running the country. The brainwashed reply was, "Government is not run like a business.' To which I replied, "It should be." Most bureaucrats dont know the first thing about running a successful enterprise....of any kind. Yet some things are so simple...tough tariffs and pro-investment tax policy works. Duh!

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