Team,

Here’s the latest econ news. It’s a nice little gift from the Trump agenda going into the holidays.

Always enjoy your comments. Please restack and share.

Peter.

A Very Good CPI Print — and a Clear Vindication of Trump’s Economic Strategy

This week’s CPI report is not just good. It is very good. And once again, it delivers a result the so-called experts failed to predict.

Start with the facts. Consumer prices rose just 0.2 percent over the past two months, while core inflation rose a mere 0.16 percent. Year over year, CPI stands at 2.7 percent, with core CPI at 2.6 percent—both well below expectations. Every single Bloomberg-surveyed economist got it wrong—all 61 of them.

But here is the number that matters most—and the one the financial press is already trying to tiptoe past: if the pace of the last two months continues, inflation is running at just 1.2 percent annualized. That is not only below expectations. It is well below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

That outcome did not happen by accident. It is the direct result of President Trump’s supply-side economic strategy: deregulation, border enforcement, energy realism, and restoring discipline after the Biden inflation binge.

Goods prices are flat to falling. Grocery prices declined over the past two months and are tracking at roughly 1.4 percent over the President’s first year. Dairy prices are down. Fruits and vegetables are barely rising. Gasoline prices are down more than 4 percent since President Trump took office. Airfares fell sharply. Hotel prices declined. Toy prices dropped—putting to rest yet another round of breathless media warnings about “tariffs ruining Christmas.”

Most important, wages are finally beating inflation again. Real private-sector earnings have risen meaningfully since September and are on track to increase by roughly $1,300 in real terms during President Trump’s first full year in office—after workers saw their purchasing power collapse by nearly $3,000 under Joe Biden. Blue-collar workers are seeing the largest gains, exactly as Trump’s economic program was designed to deliver.

Of course, the Democrats will try to spin this report away. They always do. Expect them to fixate on backward-looking year-over-year figures while ignoring the unmistakable disinflation now underway. They will point to energy or meat prices without admitting those increases are lingering aftershocks of Biden-era policy failures. They will repeat—yet again—that tariff inflation is “just around the corner,” even as month after month of data proves that prediction wrong.

They will also urge the Federal Reserve to keep rates “higher for longer,” despite the fact that inflation is now running well below target. That argument is no longer cautious—it is careless. With inflation near 1.2 percent annualized, monetary policy is plainly out of sync with economic reality. Every month the Fed delays rate cuts, it unnecessarily restrains investment, housing affordability, and job creation.

The data are clear. Inflation is falling faster than expected. Wages are rising. The experts missed it. And the Trump economic agenda is delivering exactly what it promised. The only institution still behind the curve is the Federal Reserve—and it’s time they caught up.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. www.peternavarro.com