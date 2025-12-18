Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Weston's avatar
Anthony Weston
15h

I wish grocery prices were down in CA but it has not happened yet. I know Trump is working lower prices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
14h

Of course, the Democrats will try to spin this report away.......

What else do they have other than lies? Clearly their policies suck. Open borders, kowtowing to China, tax and spend, shoveling cash to Somalis..... If it's idiotic, the DNC is behind it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture