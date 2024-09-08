Hi Team,

Had a great time at the Villages in Florida before an enthusiastic crowd come to hear about my new book The New MAGA Deal.

CSPAN-2 is featuring the book tonight at 8 pm and again at 11 pm Eastern Time. Tune in if your not a football fan (8 pm) or you’re a night owl (11 pm).

Let me know what you think!

And below is an offer to receive a signed copy of the book fresh from Don Jr.’s publishing house at an at cost price for my paid very special subscribers.