Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
9h

So, once again, we see that the Democrat Party does not stand for the working American man and women, but for their allies overseas and their donors at home. Why is it that only President Trump stands for common sense and the American people?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This is common sense disguised as policy. You don’t outsource essentials and call it efficiency—you call it dependency. Medicines aren’t luxury goods; they’re lifelines. If you can’t produce them at home, you’re betting your health system on global stability that doesn’t exist anymore. The shift to onshoring isn’t protectionism—it’s a survival strategy. Yes, it may cost more in the short term. But the alternative is far worse: shortages, delays, and loss of control when it matters most. National security doesn’t start at the border—it starts in your supply chains. And if those chains aren’t yours, neither is the security.

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