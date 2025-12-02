Team,

America’s Very Big Beef with Biden’s Legacy Inflation

Where did today’s beef and hamburger inflation come from? When will it go away? The answers may be found in this axiom: Democrats cause inflation. Trump cures inflation.

During President Trump’s first term, beef and hamburger prices rose by about 3% a year. Under Joe Biden, beef and hamburger prices jumped roughly twice as fast, close to 6% a year.

Same grocery aisle. Very different inflation stories.

From 2017–2020, beef and veal prices rose about 13% in total, which works out to roughly 3% a year, and ground‑beef prices climbed about 12%, or just under 3% a year. Under Biden, from 2021–2024, beef and hamburger prices surged by the high‑20s percent in total—about 6% a year, more than double the Trump‑era pace.

So what changed between the Trump and Biden years? Start with Biden’s Green New Deal–style energy agenda, which drove up the cost of diesel, natural gas, and therefore fertilizer—the core inputs that keep ranchers in business.

From his first days in office, Green New Deal Joe froze or slowed key energy projects, moved to pause new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and offshore waters, and the price of a barrel of oil jumped from about $48 at the end of the Trump term to roughly $75 within Biden’s first year. Of course, every extra dollar at the wellhead or refinery soon showed up in the fuel bill for tractors, trucks, and packing plants, in the feed and fertilizer for cows and cow feed, and finally in the price of your burger.

Biden’s woke nutrition and climate bureaucracies also began strongly signaling that eating beef itself was a problem. White House nutrition planners and their NGO allies talked about cutting red meat in favor of “healthy, sustainable” plant‑based diets, while Biden’s climate team signed methane‑reduction pledges and pumped money into schemes aimed at reducing emissions from cattle burps, manure, and “cow flatulence.” Not exactly the strongest signal to ranchers to boost their herds.

Meanwhile, Biden’s Interior Department and Bureau of Land Management declared a new type of range war on ranchers as it rolled out a sweeping Public Lands Rule and 30x30 conservation agenda. Biden’s range war put new conservation leases and “areas of critical environmental concern” on the same legal footing as traditional multiple uses like grazing. The result: more paperwork, more “no‑use” zones, less flexibility to move herds when drought hit—and hit it did.

As drought across major cattle states burned up pasture and hay, Democrat restrictions on federal grazing lands meant ranchers had far fewer places to move their herds or find emergency forage. With both the weather and Washington working against them, many were forced to liquidate cows and heifers just to survive.

By early 2024, the total U.S. cattle herd had fallen to its lowest level in more than 70 years—roughly the smallest since the early 1950s. When you shrink the breeding herd that far, you bake future beef shortages—and higher prices—into the system for years. That’s why today’s hamburger inflation is classic legacy Biden inflation.

Here’s why Biden’s beef inflation is going to be much harder to tame than the Biden spike we saw in chicken. With chicken, it’s only about 45 days from a hatched egg to broiler chickens in the supermarket. As the Trump administration has put the right policies in place, chicken and egg prices have quickly fallen.

But with beef, it’s a completely different cycle. From a birthed calf to supermarket steaks and burgers, you’re looking at roughly a year and a half to two years. When Biden‑era drought, regulation, and anti‑beef signaling wiped out the breeding herd, there was no way to fix that overnight. Even with better policies today, we’re still living with the aftermath of decisions made by Biden and the Democrats years ago.

So we must be patient—but that doesn’t mean standing still. President Trump is attacking beef inflation on all fronts.

On energy, his “drill, baby, drill” agenda is about restoring abundant, affordable American oil and gas so fertilizer, fuel, and transportation costs come back down across the entire cattle supply chain. On land use, the Trump team is moving to restore true multiple‑use management of federal lands so grazing isn’t quietly pushed aside by paper “conservation” schemes. On the regulatory front, we are working to roll back costly rules on water, livestock operations, and packing plants that piled compliance costs onto every pound of beef.

At the same time, Trump’s broader Inflation Fighters agenda is going after the bottlenecks between rancher and dinner plate—unclogging ports and rail, rebuilding domestic fertilizer capacity, and taking a hard look at the handful of giant packers, including foreign‑owned firms, that dominate beef processing and can squeeze both producers and consumers. Lower input costs and more competition are how you bring hamburger and steak prices back within reach.

Here’s the bottom line for the meat case: Democrats cause inflation. Trump cures it. Beef inflation is Biden’s legacy—but with time, discipline, and a full‑spectrum Trump agenda on energy, land use, and competition, we can rebuild America’s herd, bring down beef prices, and put affordable burgers and steaks back at the center of the American dinner table.

