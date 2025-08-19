Team,
Here’s a little insight into the way the Deep Swamp thinks Washington actually works. Read this PDF from a major lobbyist in DC bragging to the Brazilians that they could come and lobby me and others in the White House and thereby get tariffs lowered.
Memo to Brownstein-Hyatt. You will NEVER darken my White House door. Don’t want to trip on your slime. Worth a read.
Call them the Worm-slime Directory of Influence-Peddling. And we all know that there are others just like them.
I chuckled when I read the part about their fee structure, and it mentioned the amount of political capital that they expected to expend on their mission.
Aaannddd a great big effyou goes out to brownsteinhyatt! But thanks anyway