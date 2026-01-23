An I Went To Prison Mega-Bargain
Team,
Amazon just dropped the price of my prison memoir “I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To” to a mere twelve bucks.
Just thought you should know!
It’s a great read about the worst weaponization of our country’s justice system in history.
You can buy it now on Amazon: Click this link: https://amzn.to/3O292Ow
Act quickly before they jack the price back up.
Best,
Peter
The Marxist Theory
If you want to get rid of the American Constitution with its Bill of Rights you have to first demonize white Americans and 2nd flood blue state major cities with non English speaking, non white illegal aliens.
Who wrote the Declaration of Independence, who wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights? White men. When millions of 3rd world illegal immigrants flood into cities do they understand the importance of these documents and the connection they have to America? No. One thing I’m sure of they know where the checks come from, you can bet on that.
When we look back at the Biden/Obama presidency, Biden’s biggest accomplishment, the thing that will go down in history books, was him bringing 15 million illegal aliens into America, most of them put into major blue cities, in blocks, so they will not assimilate. If these people that have been placed into these cities do not learn the common language, there will be no common community, without a common community there will be fractures in the community and constant conflict.
In Lewiston Maine they had a vote for city council. Dozens of non speaking Somalis showed up. There was a Democrat operative translator there basically telling these non English speaking people who to vote for. It was so discriminatory against white native American citizens, the non English speaking Somalis got 6 minutes to speak while the American citizen only got 3 minutes to speak. It was very obvious, as the non native people spoke, the interpreter kept repeating the names of the 2 Somali candidates, they were being told who to vote for. The 2 Somali candidates were swept into office.
This is the perfect example of in your face Democrat replacement theory, and honestly a perfect reason why these sanctuary states are fighting so hard to protect these illegal aliens. It’s all about power, control and the subjugation of the American citizen. Anyone that spoke out was called a racist, of coarse.
You add to that the billions of stolen tax payer dollars flooding into these states by the same fraudulent Somali child daycare and medical companies and you have governors like Janet Mills and Tampon Tim calling for insurrection. It’s truly the democrats new confederacy.
One thing for sure no country can survive hundreds of billions of dollars each year being stolen. Suitcases of cash being taken out of America through our airports, flown to Qatar and then to Somalia. Money taken from deserving Americans that need help, Medicaid money, the American poor. Stealing from American families and American kids in need. Stealing from our veterans. Even a country as great as America cannot sustain this blatant treason and theft. We need a Republican attorney general like handcuffs and shackles, Merrick Garland. J.Goodrich
As a convicted/pardoned J6er, I know what you speak of. Our Constitution is the ONLY way! It has been violated deeply for decades, maybe even since our great Republic was founded! Trump won 2020❤️🇺🇸💪🏻