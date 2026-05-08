Team,

Hot off the press, this is my piece on April’s jobs report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 115,000 in April, nearly double the consensus expectation of roughly 65,000. Private payrolls did even better, rising by 123,000 against expectations closer to 75,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent.

The old Biden model was simple: import labor, expand government, subsidize demand, tolerate inflation, and call the result prosperity.

The Trump model is different: secure the border, rebuild the productive economy, shrink Washington, strengthen private employment, and let real businesses—not federal payroll managers—drive growth.

April’s report fits that model.

It beat expectations, and it showed private-sector resilience, low unemployment, wage growth without panic, factory construction continuing to rise, and a continuation of the long-overdue correction in federal employment.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this with a friend.

Peter

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April Jobs Report Beats Models and Pessimists Once Again

By Peter Navarro

May 08, 2026

The April jobs report delivered another reminder that the American economy is stronger than the professional pessimists, Wall Street forecasters, and Washington spreadsheet jockeys keep insisting.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 115,000 in April, nearly double the consensus expectation of roughly 65,000. Private payrolls did even better, rising by 123,000 against expectations closer to 75,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent.

That is the key point. The Trump economy is adding enough jobs to keep the labor market healthy without generating the wage-price spiral that haunted the Biden years.

This report is not a blowout. It is better than that. It is a disciplined labor-market report: solid private-sector hiring, contained wage growth, stable unemployment, and continued evidence that the bloated federal payroll is being brought under control.

Start with the composition. The private sector added 123,000 jobs while government employment fell by 8,000. Federal employment alone declined by 9,000. That is exactly the right mix. A healthy economy does not need Washington hiring to mask private-sector weakness. It needs businesses hiring because they see demand, investment, and opportunity.

The April gains were led by health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade. Construction added jobs as well, another sign that the buildout economy remains alive.

Manufacturing slipped by 2,000 jobs on the month, but one month does not make a trend. The broader picture remains that manufacturing has been stabilizing after years of policy neglect, with the first quarter showing positive manufacturing job growth and other activity indicators pointing toward expansion rather than contraction.

Even more revealing is the surge in factory construction jobs. In April, the economy added 12,600 non-residential specialty trade construction jobs — the electricians, pipefitters, HVAC technicians, welders, equipment installers, and other skilled workers needed to build data centers, fabs, advanced manufacturing plants, and industrial facilities.

Since January 2025, employment in this category has risen by 67,200 jobs, including 54,600 by the end of the first quarter and another 12,600 so far in the second. That is not paper prosperity. That is steel, concrete, wiring, machinery, and skilled tradesmen showing up on the ground as the Trump reindustrialization agenda moves from policy into physical plant.

The wage numbers are equally important. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent in April, below expectations, and 3.6 percent over the year. That is a good number. It means workers are still getting raises, but the labor market is not overheating. Over the last three months, wage growth has been running at a 2.8 percent annualized pace — consistent with cooling inflation pressure rather than a new inflation breakout.

This matters because next week’s CPI report may be noisy. Energy, gasoline, airfares, and technical measurement effects may temporarily lift the headline number. But this jobs report says the underlying labor market is not the problem. If inflation noise comes from energy shocks or temporary price effects, the Federal Reserve should not mistake that for a labor-market inflation spiral.

The participation numbers also tell a more subtle story. The headline labor-force participation rate ticked down to 61.8 percent, but prime-age participation remained strong at 83.8 percent. Prime-age employment remained steady. Prime-age men’s participation improved. That is a labor market still pulling working-age Americans into productive activity.

The critics will say job growth under Trump is lower than under Biden. That argument misses the central demographic and policy change. Under Biden, the labor force was inflated by mass immigration. When the border is secured and the Biden invasion is reversed, the economy does not need the same raw monthly job number to keep unemployment stable. The breakeven rate of job growth is much lower in a secured-border economy.

That is why April’s 115,000 payroll gain is not weak. It is more than sufficient.

The old Biden model was simple: import labor, expand government, subsidize demand, tolerate inflation, and call the result prosperity. The Trump model is different: secure the border, rebuild the productive economy, shrink Washington, strengthen private employment, and let real businesses — not federal payroll managers — drive growth.

April’s report fits that model. It beat expectations. It showed private-sector resilience. It kept unemployment low. It showed wage growth without panic. It showed factory construction continuing to rise. And it continued the long-overdue correction in federal employment.

That is not a fragile economy. That is an economy being rebalanced.

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