Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Citizen Seer's avatar
Citizen Seer
26m

Great news. The strategies you outlined have been working. Congrats!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

This is what rebalancing looks like. Not fake prosperity printed in Washington. Not government payroll padding. Not importing labor and calling it growth. Trump is building a private-sector economy with steel, concrete, tradesmen, factories, data centers, logistics, and real investment. April’s report beat expectations because the models still don’t understand Trumpnomics. They measure the old economy and miss the new one taking shape. The best number is the mix: private jobs up, federal jobs down. That is exactly right. America does not need more bureaucrats. It needs builders, welders, drivers, machinists, and entrepreneurs. The comeback is physical now.

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