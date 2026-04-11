Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
6h

I had no idea Peter was so involved in this too. Amazing man. We are so fortunate to have a visionary President and advisors. Its gotta be so frustrating for the " Visionaries' to deal with the sludge in government and politics. We can make it easier for them, for the success of our country, to elect and support more of them.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
7h

President Trump should advocate for making Moon a state -- the 51st State!

Okay; maybe a territory, since they won't have any permanent population, so they don't qualify for Representatives or Senators.

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