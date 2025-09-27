Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

Audio Edition of I Went To Prison Now Available!

Peter Navarro's avatar
Peter Navarro
Sep 27, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

Substack team,

If you’ve been waiting for the audio edition to buy I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To, your time has come.

Take a listen to this video and you can get a taste of the voices. Spoiler Alert: “Pixie” and “Huck” are the nicknames Bonnie and I give each other but you’ll have to read or listen to the book to find out why.

At any rate, give the audio edition a spin and let me know in your comments what you think!

Peter

CLICK HERE to buy on Audible.

CLICK HERE to buy audio edition on Amazon

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture