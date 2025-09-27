Audio Edition of I Went To Prison Now Available!

Substack team,
If you’ve been waiting for the audio edition to buy I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To, your time has come.
Take a listen to this video and you can get a taste of the voices. Spoiler Alert: “Pixie” and “Huck” are the nicknames Bonnie and I give each other but you’ll have to read or listen to the book to find out why.
At any rate, give the audio edition a spin and let me know in your comments what you think!
Peter
CLICK HERE to buy on Audible.
CLICK HERE to buy audio edition on Amazon