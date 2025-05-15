Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America
Taking Back Trump's America Podcast
BBC Profile
0:00
-14:33

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

BBC Profile

Navarro through a Leftist Lens
Peter Navarro's avatar
Peter Navarro
May 15, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:10):

100 days of greatness declared the stage banner at Donald Trump's rally in Michigan

(00:00:15):

earlier this week.

(00:00:17):

And we're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most

(00:00:21):

successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country.

(00:00:28):

And that's according to many, many p…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture