Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
1h

I am so tired and angry of not seeing accountability from current and former Gov officials! Their actions are definition TREASON! I want the maximum penalties for these traitors, for all to know actions against the Constitution have real consequences.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2h

Giardina, Toleman, and Thibault. Let's post photos of these scummy deep state operatives so they can't stay in the shadows.

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