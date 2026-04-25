Team,

We are connecting the dots to expose the biggest political conspiracy in American history—full stop. And the Democrats continue to run away from what is being revealed.

Check out my War Room interview with Steve Bannon following the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Arctic Frost. I also discussed the hearing in a Federalist piece published earlier this week.

I look forward to your comments, and please share.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

ANNOUNCER: Here’s your host, Stephen K. Bannon.

STEVE BANNON: See, no good deed goes unpunished. I get Navarro back here, I say come on over from the White House, you’ve been at the hearing all day, you got—I’m going to put you in the room. First thing he does is take a shot at me because—

DR. NAVARRO: No, no, no, no, you took a shot at me. I think the way I recall that was you took the shot at me. All I did was do what Trump does. Counterpunch, baby.

BANNON: [Laughs] Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m the second-best counterpuncher in the White House.

BANNON: You’re the seven-day-a-week guy. Even with your new bride, you work seven days a week. For you to take off and go up to our hearing is a big deal.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s a big deal.

BANNON: Why did you do that?

DR. NAVARRO: Because this effort that Grassley’s leading—John Solomon is a real catalyst on this. The DOJ and FBI are finally coming around to this. And what this is, is this, okay? What we have, Steve, is a stolen election. Let’s be clear about that. There’s no question about that. But what we have more broadly is a weaponized government. And today they talked about Arctic Frost, which is like this federal operation that was the foundation of Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump, and which also ensnared all these other folks like John Eastman, Jeff Clark, and all of that in all these different states. Right? So, what’s interesting about this is, for example, five people, John Crabb, Walter Giardina, Jonathan Su, Thibault, and Toleman. Who are these people? Well, Crabb’s the guy who prosecuted you and me, sent us to prison. Giardina’s the FBI agent who put me in leg irons, armed takedown.

BANNON: At Reagan National Airport. Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: Jonathan Su is the White House deputy legal counsel—

BANNON: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: —who took away your and my right for executive privilege as well as the President. And Thibault was, like, the guy who oversaw all this, and Toleman was part of that whole process. Now, what do we learn from them? Well, it turns out that we’re dots in this matrix. And those guys, as they were going after us, it turns out that they appear, according to whistleblowers, involved in all the other things. This was a sustained, chronic attack on the President that began with the Russia hoax, began with the Steele Dossier. Follow me here, War Room. Back. Back.

BANNON: Crossfire Hurricane.

DR. NAVARRO: Crossfire Hurricane. That was the first one.

BANNON: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: Now, Walter Giardina, the FBI agent who put me in leg irons and was involved with you, as well, he was the guy who read the Steele Dossier, according to whistleblowers, and said this is true when we know it was absolutely false. And what that did was set in motion? Crossfire Hurricane and eventually the Mueller Report. And he worked on that. Right? And then you go and there’s all these other operations. There’s Crimson River, a.k.a. Red Maasari, there’s the Arctic Frost one. And what’s interesting, Steve, is all these guys that Grassley’s uncovering with whistleblowers are involved in not just one of them, but in all of them. Okay? All of them. So, this was like this sustained effort. It went, like, it went for years.

BANNON: And don’t bury the lead. It goes all the way to the White House. This is not some independent DOJ, FBI—

DR. NAVARRO: Jonathan Su. This guy’s a shadowy dealer. Right? And after—interestingly enough—after he tried to take away executive privilege from me, you, and the President, he got out of the White House. Because he knew the heat was coming down. But before that, he was also involved in all this other stuff. So, what’s going to happen here is, as we get more and more of these e-mails that see the communication between all of these folks, we’re going to see possible felonies. For example, one thing this FBI Agent Giardina might have done was violate the rules of getting information and looking at all the wiretaps. Now, keep in mind, keep in mind, this stuff, Watergate was like one wiretap at the DNC, right? This thing, Arctic Frost, involved hundreds and maybe thousands of illegal looks at people, like everybody at the RNC. I had to laugh out loud when I saw this one: they went after the Republican Attorneys General, okay? Everybody who was in the Republicans Attorney General—

BANNON: That organization.

DR. NAVARRO: I mean, that’s unbelievable.

BANNON: Yep.

DR. NAVARRO: And so, in this country, when you have an entire government, White House, Congress, and judges, by the way, all pushing along this apparatus, the process, one of the things [Senator] Schmitt said that was beautiful today, ‘the process is the punishment.’ And the goal isn’t, you know, the ultimate goal was to stop Trump from getting back the White House. But one of the ways to do that is basically through the lawfare that takes all—because he’s the king on the chessboard—

BANNON: But it’s going to bankrupt people.

DR. NAVARRO: We’re pawns and rooks and all that.

BANNON: Let me ask you, so much of this Arctic Frost and what they did under Biden in ’21—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: —but, as I talked to Solomon today, a big hunk of this happened on Trump’s watch when he was the head of the—I mean, it’s Chris Wray, it’s Bill Barr—hang on, now you got Thune who won’t turn over the memos of, or the official testimony of Brennan, so that we get that rolling. You’ve got the Republican establishment that is—and you saw the Democrats in all their glory today, Welch and Durbin and that crowd. But the Republican establishment, except for a handful of people, most of whom are on this committee, are one of the biggest blocks of making some progress on this. Are they not, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, we can see that even now. The DOJ and the FBI, they’ve got to rapidly increase their cadence here. Okay? Because they’ve been holding on to stuff. I mean, Solomon’s like a bulldog on this stuff.

BANNON: Kash tells us, he told Maria Bartiromo two weeks, coming shortly.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, well, yeah.

BANNON: She was bracing him up, right?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: Because she’s sitting there frustrated, goes—

DR. NAVARRO: ‘Show me the money. Show me the documents.’

BANNON: —forget about accountability, I want to see some arrests.

DR. NAVARRO: But here’s my point, is that this thing that Grassley’s doing is he’s uncovering all of the backwaters of these agencies where these Deep Staters live and suppress things. And that’s why these names are important. I mean, I want to see John Crabb—you know that guy still works at the DOJ. Can you believe this?

BANNON: I think he works at—

DR. NAVARRO: He works for [Jeanine] Pirro.

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: He works for Pirro. The guy still works there.

BANNON: Why is that? Why is that?

DR. NAVARRO: He prosecuted you and me and was involved in all of the J6 stuff.

BANNON: You’re supposed to have some stroke.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, that’s why—

BANNON: You work at the White House. Last time I looked—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Yeah. I don’t work at the DOJ.

BANNON: Hang on, hang on, calm down. You’re an Assistant to the President, you’re Senior Counselor. I think that’s equivalent of a Major General.

DR. NAVARRO: This ain’t about me. I’m just bringing the news. This is my version of Just The News. But the point is that as we uncover all of the communications of these Deep Staters—

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: —we are able to connect the dots in a way which shows the biggest conspiracy in American history in terms of politics, full stop. Full stop. And the Democrats, they keep running away from this. It’s like when Schmitt, Senator Schmitt finished his eloquent statement today, [Senator] Welch comes over and immediately he pivots, and he says, it’s like, ‘Oh, I was on the Capitol when all the violence happened,’ and this, like that. And so somehow that justifies a whole apparatus, a whole government going in and basically—

BANNON: Welch is not stupid. He asked really good—the first question he asked was great, which was, who won the 2020 election? And of course that’s a very simple answer. I remember the Green Bay Sweep.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: Joe Biden did not win 2020. Donald Trump won the 2020 election. The illegal and inappropriate certification of those electors in those states, those battleground states, particularly states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

DR. NAVARRO: I think the Navarro Report remains unrebutted. Unrebutted.

BANNON: Unrebutted.

DR. NAVARRO: That is the best document proving the steal.

BANNON: If you had made one tiny mathematical error, Rachel Maddow would spend—

DR. NAVARRO: They’d be all over it.

BANNON: Well, they’d spend a whole hour—

DR. NAVARRO: Nobody’s ever—look, I’m thinking that Grassley—

BANNON: This is taking me back six years.

DR. NAVARRO: I know, déjà vu all over again. But what boggles my mind, it’s like, I look—you know, I thought, okay, I’m going through troubles. You’re going through troubles. Trump’s going through troubles. [John] Eastman’s going through troubles. [Jeff] Clark’s going through troubles. But it turns out all those troubles were a handful of the same frigging people turning the same dials in ways which were flat-out illegal and were done for purely partisan reasons.

BANNON: We’re going to have Senator Schmitt on—and really want to thank Senator Schmitt. And by the way, we will go back to the White House and the President, take some questions. I think he’s been dealing with Iran for most of the afternoon. He took a short break to recognize and highlight these, the NCAA winners of other sports besides football and basketball. What would you like to see come out of this? Because this hearing was loaded today. Although Real America’s Voice, we covered it. Fox I don’t think touched it, right, because that’s not—given—

DR. NAVARRO: Fox didn’t do the hearing, but they did to their credit show some clips of it. Yes, absolutely.

BANNON: So, given their—

DR. NAVARRO: The hearing room—Steve, there was nobody in the hearing. It’s boggling my mind. This is the biggest—this makes Watergate look like the minor leagues.

BANNON: It is, but you’re going to have to drive that. We have to drive that.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, well, I think maybe getting on the War Room we might reach a few people here.

BANNON: So, we got a minute before we go to break, you’re going to stick around. Where do you want to see this go as far as another hearing?

DR. NAVARRO: I want DOJ to just release all the stuff that folks like Grassley’s asking for and John Solomon are asking for and just cut to that chase and the information will be the best disinfectant, man. This is going to be frigging huge, as the Boss might say.

BANNON: Can you stay—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, I’m around for a little bit.

BANNON: Can you stick around for a moment?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, I’ve got to meet Mr. Schmitt again. I love that guy.

BANNON: Yeah. He’s fantastic.

DR. NAVARRO: I hadn’t met him before.

BANNON: [Advertisement verbiage]

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