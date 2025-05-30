Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

1d

These judges / courts are taking presidential power for themselves. They step way out of their lanes mostly because they want to stop Trump (TDS = can't let him have a successful Presidency).

Last night on 'Live From Studio 6B' the discussed how other Presidents had to ignore and defy the courts. Lincoln said do we follow their laws and interpretations as the country dies, or do we ignore them to save the country so we can have laws again. They mentioned Washington ignoring with silence, Jefferson, Jackson, FDR. Then Truman who the judges opposed nationalizing the Steel industries to build tanks for the war. He said the courts don't build tanks so he went ahead anyway. (good segment if one can catch a replay.

I see President Trump as being is similar position as these former presidents. We are in an existential crisis with our economy and extraordinary measures are needed to mediate the problems, if not begin a cure.

