Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Ferg ferguson's avatar
Ferg ferguson
4h

Edzackerly PN..AMERICA FIRST

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
13h

Epoch reported yesterday, “China’s economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in three years last quarter, adding pressure on Beijing to introduce more stimulus to meet official targets. It represents the worst reading since the fourth quarter of 2022, when the country was still grappling with the draconian COVID-19 restrictions.” The CCP reported the rate of growth 4.3 % year over year which they probably fudged through their funny accounting practices. President Trump is making America prosperous again.

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