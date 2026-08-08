Team,

This is my new piece on the July jobs report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

Look behind the headline of the below-expectations July jobs report that the usual naysayers in the financial commentariat and left-wing legacy media are seizing on, and you’ll see the key point they continue to miss: with a closed border, America does not need Biden-era six-figure monthly job growth just to hold unemployment steady.

Nonfarm payrolls fell by 23,000 in July. May and June were revised down by a combined 103,000 jobs. July’s private payrolls increase of 30,000 is not a blockbuster number, but it is positive. More important, the economy has added 426,000 jobs so far this year, averaging about 61,000 a month — more than enough to maintain a full-employment economy in a secure-border world.

A country’s labor force grows through births and immigration. Under Biden, the labor force grew overwhelmingly through immigration while birth rates fell. When millions of migrants are pouring across the border, the economy must create very large numbers of jobs simply to absorb the labor-force surge and prevent unemployment from rising.

That was the open-border jobs treadmill.

President Trump has changed the arithmetic. With the border secured and labor-force growth normalized, the monthly breakeven jobs number is much lower — closer to 40,000 than the old six-figure Biden standard. In other words, July’s headline decline is not good news, but year-to-date job growth remains more than enough to keep unemployment low.

That is exactly what the unemployment rate — which fell to 4.1 percent in July — shows.

The industrial numbers are the real bright spot. Manufacturing employment rose by 5,000 in July. Durable-goods manufacturing added 18,000 jobs. So far this year, manufacturing is up 31,000 jobs, driven by a 72,000-job gain in durable goods.

That matters because manufacturing shed 230,000 jobs in the last two years of the Biden administration. The Biden economy treated factory work as collateral damage in a globalist model built on imports, climate mandates, cheap labor, and China-first supply chains. The Trump economy is reversing that industrial decay.

Construction is even stronger. Construction employment rose by 22,000 in July. Factory construction jobs — the nonresidential specialty trades that build tomorrow’s industrial capacity — rose by 15,000 in the month and are up nearly 100,000 since President Trump took office.

That is not random hiring. That is reindustrialization in concrete and steel.

When factories are built, the first jobs show up in construction. Then come machinery installation, equipment orders, overtime, production, and permanent manufacturing payrolls. Today’s factory construction boom is tomorrow’s manufacturing output and GDP growth.

The report’s industrial core is clear: manufacturing is recovering, construction is booming, unemployment is low, and year-to-date job growth remains above the new secure-border breakeven rate.

Washington should not miss the lesson: the path to durable prosperity runs through secure borders, higher wages, factory construction, and the rebuilding of America’s industrial base.

Please be sure to share.

Peter

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A Soft Jobs Headline Hides An Industrial Turn

By Peter Navarro

August 07, 2026

Here is the headline story of the below-expectations July jobs report — and the one the usual naysayers in the financial commentariat are seizing on.

Nonfarm payrolls fell by 23,000. May and June were revised down by a combined 103,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings rose just 0.1 percent, below expectations. The labor-force participation rate slipped to 61.4 percent.

Now look behind the headline.

Initial unemployment claims remain near record lows when measured against the size of the payroll base. Layoffs are not flashing recession. And the unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in July. That is historically low and virtually unchanged since President Trump took office. This is not a labor market in collapse.

The markets seemed to understand that better than the Fed hawks. The bond market rallied after the report, with yields falling on the policy-sensitive front end and across major maturities. Stocks initially rose as well.

Why? Because the report lowered the probability of a near-term Fed rate hike without signaling recession.

For bonds, a softer jobs headline reduces the expected path of Fed tightening. For stocks, lower rate-hike odds mean less discount-rate pressure on earnings, investment, housing, and capital formation. In plain English, the market read this report as rate-hike relief, not recession panic.

Despite the net headline decline, the private economy is still adding jobs, manufacturing is turning positive, and construction is booming.

Private payrolls rose by 30,000 in July. That is not a blockbuster number, but it is positive. More important, the economy has added 426,000 jobs so far this year, averaging about 61,000 a month — more than enough to maintain a full-employment economy in a secure-border world.

That is the key point the financial press continues to miss: with a closed border, America does not need Biden-era six-figure monthly job growth just to hold unemployment steady.

A country’s labor force grows through births and immigration. Under Biden, the labor force grew overwhelmingly through immigration while birth rates fell. When millions of migrants are pouring across the border, the economy must create very large numbers of jobs simply to absorb the labor-force surge and prevent unemployment from rising.

That was the open-border jobs treadmill.

President Trump has changed the arithmetic. With the border secured and labor-force growth normalized, the monthly breakeven jobs number is much lower — closer to 40,000 than the old six-figure Biden standard. In other words, July’s headline decline is not good news, but year-to-date job growth remains more than enough to keep unemployment low.

That is exactly what the unemployment rate shows.

The industrial numbers are the real bright spot. Manufacturing employment rose by 5,000 in July. Durable-goods manufacturing added 18,000 jobs. So far this year, manufacturing is up 31,000 jobs, driven by a 72,000-job gain in durable goods.

That matters because manufacturing shed 230,000 jobs in the last two years of the Biden administration. The Biden economy treated factory work as collateral damage in a globalist model built on imports, climate mandates, cheap labor, and China-first supply chains. The Trump economy is reversing that industrial decay.

Construction is even stronger. Construction employment rose by 22,000 in July. Factory construction jobs — the nonresidential specialty trades that build tomorrow’s industrial capacity — rose by 15,000 in the month and are up nearly 100,000 since President Trump took office.

That is not random hiring. That is reindustrialization in concrete and steel.

When factories are built, the first jobs show up in construction. Then come machinery installation, equipment orders, overtime, production, and permanent manufacturing payrolls. Today’s factory construction boom is tomorrow’s manufacturing output and GDP growth.

This is why the Fed must be careful. A careless rate hike now would hit precisely the sectors America needs most: construction, capital investment, factory expansion, and manufacturing. It would raise financing costs just as tariffs, tax incentives, deregulation, and reshoring are pulling industrial production back onto American soil.

That would be macroeconomic malpractice.

The wage numbers deserve a balanced reading. Overall average hourly earnings were soft in July. But manufacturing and construction workers continue to see strong gains. Manufacturing weekly earnings are up solidly over the year, especially for nonsupervisory workers. Construction workers are seeing even stronger wage growth.

That is the metric that matters in Trump Land. The goal is not to maximize the supply of cheap foreign labor. The goal is to raise wages, productivity, purchasing power, and living standards for American workers.

There are caveats. The drop in labor-force participation bears watching, though prime-age participation actually rose. The downward revisions are real, although a large share appears tied to education employment during a difficult summer survey period. Leisure and hospitality also fell sharply, and retail lost jobs.

But the report’s industrial core is clear: manufacturing is recovering, construction is booming, unemployment is low, and year-to-date job growth remains above the new secure-border breakeven rate.

The Fed should not crush that progress with another rate hike. The financial commentariat should not mistake a soft headline for a collapsing economy. And Washington should not miss the lesson: the path to durable prosperity runs through secure borders, higher wages, factory construction, and the rebuilding of America’s industrial base.

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