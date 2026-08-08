Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Glenn O'Bannon's avatar
Glenn O'Bannon
7h

Too much legal immigration. Get rid of H—B and OTP.

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m&m's avatar
m&m
3h

I hear what you are saying but my daughter is in real estate development (affordable housing and multi-family) and she has been unemployed for a year here in the southeast where the population is booming. I also know of three middle aged men unemployed for over a year. All have been working hard to find a new job and being flexible!

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