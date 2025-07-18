Dear Paid Subscriber,
Would love to get your input on three versions of copy for my new book that the marketing team is considering using. Take a look if you want and let me know which of the three versions would make you most likely to buy the book. Provide comments if you like — I’ll read EVERY one.
Version 1: "A Political Thriller and Love Story"
Pete…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.