Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16m

This is what America First trade policy looks like when it grows teeth. No more sentimental trade deals where American workers get speeches and foreign governments get loopholes. Canada’s dairy megatariffs, alcohol blockades, and auto discrimination prove that “rules-based trade” often means rules for us and protection for them. Navarro’s point is simple: reciprocity is not radical. It is the minimum condition of sovereignty. A nation that refuses to defend its farmers, manufacturers, distillers, and workers is not generous. It is captured. Trump understands leverage. Canada can end the tariffs by ending the discrimination. That is not bullying. That is fairness with enforcement.

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KLZ's avatar
KLZ
29m

My state was severely impacted by the wildfire smoke. I am in favor of raising the tariffs one % each day until it's addressed

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