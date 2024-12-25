Dear Substack Team,

I can’t thank you enough for all your support during what was one of the most challenging years of my life.

It’s not often that a senior White House advisor is convicted of contempt of Congress. Actually, I’m the only one who ever has been so convicted in the entire history of our Republic – and I would do it all over again in defense of our Constitution.

It’s not often that a White House official convicted of a misdemeanor is sent to prison before his appeal is even heard. Yep, I’m the only one that has ever happened to as well and it was an unconscionable act by unconscionable people.

It’s also not often a former White House official leaves prison a few minutes past minutes and delivers a speech that night before the Republican National Committee. But I’m the only one to have ever done that as well. Here’s the link. It’s worth watching if you haven’t seen it as it sums up the whole story.

WATCH: Peter Navarro speaks at 2024 Republican National Convention | 2024 RNC Night 3

You get my point. The Democrats engaged in unconscionable lawfare seeking to punish Donald Trump’s closest advisors – and the president himself. And it backfired at the ballot box in spectacular fashion.

Come January 20, I will be honored to return to the White House as Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

There is much to be done after the four years of Woke Carnage a somnambulant Joe Biden led around by the nose by an Ultra Left Deep Democrat State has inflicted upon us.

A border to secure. An inflation to cure. A return to a Trumpian peace around the world. Safety in our streets. And the woke out of our government, universities, corporations, and, let’s not forget, women’s sports.

I will endeavor to keep you up to date as events unfold. You are the backbone of this country, and it is folks like you who will have President Trump’s back as he will have yours.

And I can’t thank you enough for having my back in a roller coaster of a 2024.

So please have a joyous holiday and a happy new year.

We have the greatest country in the world. We just have to make it great and greater again.

Bless you,

Peter Navarro