Enjoy the read! The entire book is available on Amazon.

You can tell a man by the company he keeps.

Saki, The Chronicles of Clovis

During his first term, Donald Trump became the greatest president in modern history in spite of Bad Personnel who regularly sought to disrupt, delay, or deter his Populist Economic Nationalist and Tough on China policy agendas.

During his second term, the Boss must succeed because of Good Personnel. There should be nothing left to chance.

Here is just one possible game plan to ensure that Good Personnel will end in Good Politics, both during the 2024 election season and once Donald John Trump reclaims the White House.

The VEEP Sweepstakes

The Boss should start by choosing a MAGA-sympatico VP as early as possible. Two who should lead the list include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Pompeo weighs in with a heavy foreign policy advantage and clearly understands the existential threat that Communist China poses. DeSantis has shown courage and intelligence under pandemic fire. Of the two, DeSantis clearly wins the popularity with voters contest, at least at this stage in the race.

In the VP discussion, there is also talk of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. My guess is that she might be far better suited at this stage in her career for a high-ranking Cabinet Secretary position. With both Communist China and Russia on the revanchist move and both Iran and North Korea moving ever closer to a first strike nuclear capability on the United States, 2024 will no doubt be an election heavily weighted with foreign policy concerns. Like DeSantis, Noem simply does not yet have those foreign policy chops.

As for those who definitely should not be in the VEEP sweepstakes, the Boss has already and rightly ruled out Mike Pence – the Et Tu Brute traitor I memorialized in my In Trump Time book. At the top of the rest of this no-fly zone list, there is the ever-dangerous “Lean and Hungry Look” Nikki “Cassius” Haley along with Ted Cruz, who may be a good “conservative” in the narrow sense but simply does not have MAGA in his DNA.

Likewise on the definitely not list should be the rising star of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. While Youngkin may sound intriguing, one look at his Globalist resume and ties to Wall Street offshoring predators like the Carlyle Group and McKinsey make Youngkin a non-starter.

In between the Big Yes possibilities and Certain Nos, we will also hear talk of candidates from the

U.S. Senate like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton. Hawley likely took himself out of contention with his gratuitous, Mitch McConnell- and Karl Rove-coordinated hit on Missouri gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens in March of 2022.253

Tom Cotton is as pure a China Hawk as they come and largely in tune with the Trump agenda. Here, Cotton’s one big slam directed at Trump was a sniper shot at the Trump-sponsored First Step legislation, which has led to the early release of thousands of criminals in Federal prisons.254

Cotton ridiculed First Step as “soft on crime,” but that attack may actually win Cotton points with the Boss since that legislation was a Made in Kushner fiasco – and the Boss knows it. Yet, I would far prefer Cotton as Secretary of Defense and designated Pentagon cleanser as he may lack the charisma and charm to campaign effectively as a vice president.

Last take: If DeSantis were to agree to the VP slot prior to the primary season, this single action would likely clear the entire Republican field. And by the way, Trump-DeSantis 2024 would likely be unstoppable.

DeSantis should see the wisdom of accepting such an offer from Trump as it would similarly clear the field for DeSantis in 2028 and usher in what would likely be the beginning of an eight-year run of DeSantis’ own as president through 2036.

Memo to Ron: Patience is as patience does.