Team,
The journey continues….
Peter
CHAPTER 10
NO MATTER WHAT YOUR STYLE
Alice is a day trader in Los Angeles, Benjamin is a swing trader in Boston, and Carla is a buy-and-hold investor in Atlanta. Then, there is Dietrich, the technical trader in Chicago, Evan, the fundamental investor in Dallas, Fran, the value investor in San Francisco, and Giorgio, the ch…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.