Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose. Coach Eric Taylor, “Friday Night Lights” I've seen you guys can shoot but there's more to the game than shooting. There's fundamentals and defense. Coach Norman Dale, “Hoosiers” Observe calmly; secure our position… hide our capacities and bide our time; …and never claim leadership. Deng Xiaoping, The 24 Character Strategy On Day Five of the Trump Administration, I woke up to the reality that I was a beaten man. I had no rank of Assistant to the President and therefore no walk-in privileges to see the Boss. Katie Walsh had literally physically barred me from Senior Staff meetings. I had no office, and I was down to only one staff member while my primary antagonist Gary Cohn had over 40 troops to pummel, pound, and outflank me.

In addition, my opportunity to run a beautiful table of MAGA Executive Orders and Presidential Memoranda had slipped through my fingers even as my knuckles had been repeatedly mashed and process smashed by the likes of Reince Priebus, Rob Porter, and White House Legal Counsel Don McGahn.

This was as big a beat down as one could possibly imagine; and at least at that moment in time, the well-worn cliché about “if you don’t know who the mark is in the poker game, you are probably the mark” seemed to fit me like a glove.

Or I was at least a marked man because Cohn, along with his new best buddy Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, would spend idle time trying to either get me fired or get me moved over to the Department of Commerce to work for my old “good buddy” Wilbur Ross who already was beginning to stick stilettos in my back.

