Chap 13: Serialization of If It's Raining in Brazil, Buy Starbucks
TAMING THE RECESSIONARY BEAR After six Fed rate hikes in less than 16 mon
CHAPTER 13
TAMING THE RECESSIONARY BEAR
After six Fed rate hikes in less than 16 months, Roy Siegfried figured that it was just about time for Alan Greenspan’s ever-tightening noose to finally choke off the economic expansion. That’s why Roy was hardly surprised when auto sales slumped for the second straight month, housing starts came out with their thir…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.