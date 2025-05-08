Chap 14: Serialization of If Its Raining in Brazil, Buy Starbucks
This is Part II of the chapter
Team,
We met the length limits for this chapter so here’s the second part.
THE SECTOR ROTATION PAYOFF
Successful market timing depends on understanding the impact of the business cycle on different types of assets at different stages of the cycle.… Sector rotation—the process of rotating a stock portfolio through time in order to concentrate on specific ma…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.