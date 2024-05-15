Chap 14: Taking Back Trump's America Serialization
The Road to Re-Election Runs Through Beijing
In numerous meetings, the President has…expressed his affection and admiration for China’s president Xi Jinping. The clear danger here is that our president may be “charmed into submission,” and this possibility likewise represents a signal failure of President Trump’s intelligence briefings.
Memorandum to the President from Peter Navarro, October 25, 2017
I meet Jason Miller at the campaign headquarters and we go over some [internal] polling data. The data shows very clearly that about two-thirds of the respondents blame China for the pandemic [and] want reparations. They like the idea of a Presidential Commission … and it appears to move voters off the fence [towards Trump]. This is a hot buttered croissant ready to eat…
I tried fruitlessly to call Mark Meadows. What the heck is going on? The campaign headquarters is a ghost town. The White House is a ghost town. And I can't reach anybody on the phone, including the Chief of Staff.
This is why we are going to lose. I can almost guarantee it right now, and I can taste the bitter fruit that is going to be served on November 3rd because we are not getting done what we should be getting done, and people are not working.
Navarro Journal Entry, September 6, 2020, Labor Day Weekend
Of the Five Strategic Failures that would lead to the Fall of the White House of Trump, the failure to make Communist China the most important issue of the 2020 campaign must rank head and shoulders above all others. Contributing mightily to this failure was the collateral and companion inability to credibly run on a Tough on China platform. It was all because of just too many Bad Personnel screwups and just piss-poor political judgment.
In fact, dating back to the nano second after President Trump was inaugurated in January of 2017, I believed that a Tough on China message – matched with Bannonite Action, Action, Action – should be the foundation of our 2020 campaign platform. After all, we had run hard on Communist China’s theft of American manufacturing jobs in 2016. Not coincidentally, the Democrat’s Blue Wall had crumbled under the weight of blue collar factory workers rising up to dance with Donald
J. Trump on Beijing’s mercantilist grave. Yet, in 2020, it was not to be.
