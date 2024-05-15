In numerous meetings, the President has…expressed his affection and admiration for China’s president Xi Jinping. The clear danger here is that our president may be “charmed into submission,” and this possibility likewise represents a signal failure of President Trump’s intelligence briefings.

Memorandum to the President from Peter Navarro, October 25, 2017

I meet Jason Miller at the campaign headquarters and we go over some [internal] polling data. The data shows very clearly that about two-thirds of the respondents blame China for the pandemic [and] want reparations. They like the idea of a Presidential Commission … and it appears to move voters off the fence [towards Trump]. This is a hot buttered croissant ready to eat…

I tried fruitlessly to call Mark Meadows. What the heck is going on? The campaign headquarters is a ghost town. The White House is a ghost town. And I can't reach anybody on the phone, including the Chief of Staff.

This is why we are going to lose. I can almost guarantee it right now, and I can taste the bitter fruit that is going to be served on November 3rd because we are not getting done what we should be getting done, and people are not working.

Navarro Journal Entry, September 6, 2020, Labor Day Weekend