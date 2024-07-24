Enjoy the read! The entire book is available on Amazon.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on [Fox and Friends] expressed optimism that … by June …”a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again." The Hill, April 29, 2020 There was a big meeting out in the Hamptons with Steve [Bannon] and big money donors like Keith Frankel, Bernie Marcus, and Ron Lauder. The donors all want Kushner and Brad Parscale out the door. Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle feel the same way. This could be really interesting. It may also be our last chance for victory. Navarro Journal Entry, Thursday, June 25, 2020

In being so wrong about the pandemic, Jared Pangloss Kushner woke up a sleeping and restive Big Trump Donor base that, up to that point, had kept hoping, despite abundant evidence to the contrary, that Kushner and the Trump campaign would, at some point, get its ship together. Within days of Kushner’s “back to normal” bumble on Fox and Friends, a group of these Big Donors led by Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus would begin a “Draft Steve Bannon” movement. This movement would steadily gather steam over the months of May and June with a steady barrage of late-night phone calls to Donald J. Trump in the East Wing.

Quick aside: If somebody needed to get a hold of the Boss and I thought it was a good idea, I always told them to call the East Wing residence through the main switchboard between nine and eleven at night. If, instead, they called during the day, they would be routed through Molly Michael or Nick Luna in the Outer Oval.

In that scenario, it was a near certainty the call would be intercepted by the Chief of Staff – Kelly, Mulvaney, or Meadows, they all did it. Personally, I hated when these misguided martinets walled off the Boss from people he really needed to talk to; but that was one of the systemic problems in a West Wing that would often prevent, as Corey Lewandowski might say, “Trump from being Trump.”

At any rate, Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus is as pure a form of a billionaire with the common touch as billionaires go. At more than 90 years old, and as a man who worked his way up from the very bottom of society, Bernie is that rare individual in Big Donor politics who wants nothing other than success for the American people, particularly those blue-collar Americans who are proud to say they are part of the Trump Deplorable base.

For months leading into the Kushner’s “virus gone by July” gaffe, Bernie’s own private polling operation was showing the Boss was sinking ever deeper into a morass of pandemic despair, Weak on China jitters, and just outright campaign mismanagement. When Kushner predicted the pandemic would be history by summer, Marcus crossed his own kind of Rubicon and was ready to make a move.

I was well aware of the possible coup d’état being planned out in the Hamptons. Steve Bannon and I had talked about making such a change in the White House as far back as March when it had become increasingly obvious that, absent a change in campaign leadership, we were doomed.

As for my part in the coup d’état, I was going to be the inside West Wing guy for Steve while he ran the campaign from the Arlington, Virginia headquarters. At that point, Steve was well aware of all of the Action-Action-Action Executive Orders I had teed up. He was also totally in sync with my read of the situation that the only way to win was by running on the twin platforms of Tough on China and Populist Economic Nationalism.

Despite my hope for a change at the top, I knew it would be a long shot. But with Bernie Marcus now on board – a man that the Boss has the deepest of respect for – those long odds at least got a little shorter. Yet, there were the three big obstacles in the way:

First, Steve Bannon would never agree to take over the campaign unless Jared Kushner stepped down, out, and completely out of the picture. He told me as much on more than one occasion while we had sat at his dining room table at the Breitbart Embassy near the Supreme Court where Steve both lives and livestreams his “War Room Pandemic” show.

Second, Kushner himself would never go quietly into that good night. Just a few weeks earlier, Kushner has sent a veiled threat my way for even daring to appear on Steve’s War Room show. Clearly, Jared wanted to, as he succinctly put it to me, “crush Bannon like a bug.”

Third, any Draft Bannon movement would also have to face the residual anger of the Boss. POTUS was still about a four on a scale of 1-10 pissed at Steve for taking what the Boss saw as too much credit for the 2016 win.

Truth be told here, Donald J. Trump was the only Republican who could have beaten Hillary Clinton. Yet, is also true that he could not have done that without Stephen K. Bannon coming in towards the end of the campaign and righting the Kushner ship.

The even bigger truth here is that the combination of the Boss and Bannon as an unstoppable force in politics has rarely ever been matched in American political history. If this campaign variation on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid had been able to ride again, it would been a sight to behold.

My trepidations notwithstanding, Bernie Marcus and his small group of very big donors still thought they might have just enough leverage with the Boss to bring Bannon back into the fold. And I was ready to help in any way I could.

The situation would soon come to a head. As indicated by my journal entry leading off this chapter, Steve Bannon met with Bernie Marcus and several other big donors out in the Hamptons on Thursday, June 25 to plot the next move.

Bernie would fly into the DC Swamp that Saturday on his Gulfstream jet with his assistant Steven Hantler. There, Bernie would have a private dinner meeting with the Boss to make his coup d’état pitch.