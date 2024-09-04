Enjoy the read! The entire book is available on Amazon.

The Biden administration’s strategy to universally vaccinate in the middle of the pandemic is bad science and badly needs a reboot. This strategy will likely prolong the most dangerous phase of the worst pandemic since 1918 and almost assuredly cause more harm than good – even as it undermines faith in the entire public health system. Dr. Robert Malone and Peter Navarro, The Washington Times, August 5, 2021232 Very sobering news after a phone call with Reince Priebus. The absentee voting is absolutely off the charts. At this point, there are as many absentee ballots already cast as there were entire votes cast during the 2016 election. This does not bode well if the Democrats have been running a stealth get-out-the- vote operation with all the money they have, which is highly likely. Did we get caught sleeping? The candidate himself is doing everything possible in the home stretch but the absentee ballots are already cast, and he's talking to a dwindling audience…. From now to Election Day, the Boss will hit 13 stops. He is tireless, but much of the damage has been done. Navarro Journal Entry, October 30, 2020

The overarching lesson of this book has been that Bad Personnel inevitably lead to Bad Policies and Bad Politics. My broad mission in illustrating this critical principle of the exercise of effective presidential power has been twofold:

First, in advance of the 2024 presidential election and a likely Trump candidacy, I have sought to explain the essence of Trumpism, the MAGA movement, and Populist Economic Nationalism.

Second, I have also sought to provide a definitive insider’s account of Five Strategic Failures that helped lead to the Fall of the White House of Trump in 2020.

I firmly believe that if President Trump had avoided even a few of these failures, he would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be both far more safe and certainly more prosperous. Yet, as we bring this book towards its close, I would be remiss in not at least briefly acknowledging three additional strategic failures that no doubt also moved the political needle towards Joe Biden.

Fauci’s Bloody Lie of Omission

Strategic Failure #6 speaks to the way the White House would handle – and often mishandle – the Made in China pandemic. I have not gone into depth in this book about this particular failure because I covered it extensively in my In Trump Time memoir. Suffice it to say here that we in the Trump administration did a far better job actually defending America against the virus then we did explaining what we were doing and how we were achieving that result.

As documented in In Trump Time, unsung heroes with names like Paul Mango, John Polowczyk, Bob Kadlec, and Katie Arrington did incredible work making sure that Americans had all of the masks, goggles, gowns, and other Personal Protective Equipment our country and its first responders needed.

Miraculously, President Trump would ensure that every American who needed a ventilator had a ventilator; and the Boss was likewise able to get a suite of at least “quasi-vaccines” developed in one-third of the time it normally takes.

Regrettably, the Boss’ vaccine miracle would turn out to be very much a mixed blessing. This is because the Biden regime’s forced vaccination mandates and authoritarian implementation of those mandates would do considerable damage to our children, our combat readiness, our workforce, our supply chains, our democracy and freedoms, and, most ironically, to our public health.

To be clear here, and for all the reasons I have written about elsewhere with Dr. Robert Malone-- see the quote leading off this chapter -- those vaccines should only have been used voluntarily and limited to those at most risk from the virus, principally senior citizens and people with significant co-morbidities.

That said, the one thing missing from my In Trump Time book relates directly to Strategic Failure #6 and what must be considered the biggest Lie of Omission ever committed by a high-ranking US government official. This biggest of lies would come from the lips of a man who, throughout the pandemic, was put up on a pedestal by both the Never-Trump media and the Democrat Party. I am talking, of course, about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As you may recall from In Trump Time, I first met Fauci on January 28th, 2020 in the iconic White House Situation Room. I had been sent there by the Boss to convince the nascent White House Coronavirus Task Force to support President Trump’s travel ban on China.

My primary antagonist that day – besides the hapless Mick Mulvaney who chaired the meeting – would be none other than Tony Fauci. I had never met the man before that day; and when I walked into the Sit Room, I had no idea Fauci was regarded in at least some quarters as a living legend.

Without such prior knowledge, I simply took the measure of the man based on what would be a very contentious showdown. I would come away from that clash with the quite unsettling belief that Fauci thought he was a lot smarter than he was and – call it one of my premonitions – Fauci was almost certainly going to hurt both President Trump and this nation. As it would turn out, I would be right on both counts.

At any rate, Fauci had gone on record just a few days earlier insisting that the virus from Communist China was, in his words, “a very, very low risk” and therefore nothing to worry about.235 Perhaps not surprisingly, when Fauci strode into the Sit Room that day, he was adamantly against slapping a travel ban on Communist China, insisting repeatedly that “travel bans don’t work.”

At least on that day, I would beat back Fauci’s resistance to the travel ban; and President Trump would wind up saving millions of American lives with his early, quick, and decisive action.