Team,
Here’s Part 2 of 3 of the chapter on Management Strategy. Enjoy!
Peter Navarro
Industry Analysis and Market Definition
Industry analysis is a key ingredient of the competitor external analysis. It provides the executive team with summary descriptions of the competition that are useful for strategic decision making by identifying the relevant markets …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.