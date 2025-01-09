Apparently when you tickle Elmo he's not laughing, he's having a seizure.

Chapter 3. "Made in China"—The Ultimate Warning Label

A mother said Thursday she knew something was terribly wrong when her 20-month-old son began to stumble and started vomiting. He had just ingested Aqua Dots, a popular toy that contains a chemical that turns into a powerful "date rape" drug when eaten. It was the latest Chinese-made toy pulled from shelves in North America.

—MSNBC.com

"Beware of cheap Chinese goods that can kill you." If that little Confucian warning doesn't appear in your next fortune cookie, it should. As Upton Sinclair spins in his grave, China is flooding the world with a staggering array of cancerous, contaminated, and defective products.