The deal was years in the making, the culmination of forging contacts, hosting dinners, of flights to and from China. But on Aug. 2, 2017, signatures were quickly affixed, one from Hunter Biden, the other from a Chinese executive named Gongwen Dong. Within days, a new Cathay Bank account was created. Within a week, millions of dollars started to change hands. … [T]the new documents — which include a signed copy of a $1 million legal retainer, emails related to the wire transfers, and $3.8 million in consulting fees that are confirmed in new bank records and agreements signed by Hunter Biden — illustrate the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service. The Washington Post, March 30, 2022241

I began this book with a pair of admonitions drawn from the insights of Shakespeare and the American philosopher George Santayana:

We must not allow our 2020 past to become our 2024 prologue.

If we do not remember the mistakes of the 2020 Trump campaign and first Trump term, we will indeed be condemned to repeat them.

It is from the wisdom of these admonitions that I will now move forward with a chessboard look at how Donald John Trump can – indeed must! – be re-elected president.

The 2024 rise of Trump must inevitably begin with the 2022 fall of a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Together, we must rip the People’s House from the clutches of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her radical squad; and we must do so in a landslide not seen since the days of the Gingrich and Tea Party revolutions.

We must pursue this utter destruction of Radical Democrat control of Capitol Hill for at least three reasons.

First, a Republican Congress will put a swift end to the cavalcade of fiscally irresponsible spending bills that have helped ignite a virulent stagflation. With the Speaker’s gavel in Pelosi’s misguided hands, we have borne witness to an orgy of misdirected spending that will only further bury Americans in debt while destroying the already precarious balance sheet of our increasingly rudderless Federal Reserve.

Second, a Republican Congress will stop Pelosi’s Radical Democrats in their Woke tracks from further inflicting their Far Left agenda on what is undeniably a Center Right American public and republic.

Memo to Pelosi, AOC, the despicable Ilhan Omar, Shifty Adam Schiff, and others of their profligate ilk:

America wants absolutely nothing do with your higher taxes, punishing new regulations, a Green New Deal involving seven dollar a gallon gas, and feckless energy policies that are leaving our nation and our families at the mercy of Russian oligarchs, Saudi Arabian princes, and a predatory OPEC Cartel. Remember here: Under Donald Trump, America was energy independent – and we must be again!

Nor do most Americans want Critical Race Theory and Gender Inclusive Curricula taught in our schools, authoritarian mask and vaccine mandates imposed on our work force, the destruction of women’s sports by transgender interlopers, a gutting of the First and Second Amendments, the defunding of our police, voting rights for felons, free health care for illegal aliens, and the obliteration of election integrity through an orgy of unrestricted absentee balloting.

Here, I must confess I am a bit conflicted. I am conflicted because the more stupid stuff Pelosi, AOC, and their minions do, the more their hubris and stupidity highlight the true genius of Donald Trump and further enhance the chances of Trump taking back the White House in 2024. It’s not for nothing that “Trump Was Right” is emerging as one of the most popular slogans of our time – and rightly so.

Of course, the third reason why we must take back the Speaker’s gavel from Nancy Pelosi is that this will stop Pelosi’s partisan, Never-Trump mob from continuing to weaponize the investigatory powers of Congress.

This is no small matter. The Congressional assault on Donald Trump with two phony impeachment trials during the 2020 election cycle was very damaging politically to Donald Trump’s re-election efforts – as Pelosi’s two sham impeachment trials were intended to be.

Nor has Pelosi’s weaponization of the House’s investigatory powers been a “two impeachments and done” phenomenon. Now, well into the second year of the Biden regime, Pelosi’s liars and leakers have continued their assault on Donald Trump – and top advisors like me -- with numerous fake investigations. This includes most prominently a sham hyper-partisan witch hunt otherwise known as “The U. S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.”