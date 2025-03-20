Team,
The first principle is speculate, never gamble — the House always wins. The rest are pretty darn interesting.
Enjoy.
Peter
PART 2
The Nuts and Bolts of Macrowave Investing
CHAPTER 5
THE EIGHT PRINCIPLES OF MACROWAVE INVESTING
Robert Fisher has two passions: chess and stock trading. Because he’s good at one, he’s also good at the other, and today, he’s ab…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.