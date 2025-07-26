Dear Paid Subscriber,
Here’s Part II of the Strategic Marketing chapter. Feel free to share with a friend or family member.
Peter
Product Life Cycle Analysis
Another way marketers make decisions about products and services involves tuning in to the so-called product life cycle (PLC). Indeed, products, just like people, move through a recognizable life cycl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.