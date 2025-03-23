Team,
This chapter opens the world of sector, as opposed to company-specific, investment. It’s another way of managing certain types of risks.
Enjoy.
Peter
CHAPTER 6
IT’S THE SECTOR, STUPID!
Michelle Carrera is a position trader who follows the macroeconomic news very closely. Over time, she has learned that both macroeconomic events and economic indicator r…
