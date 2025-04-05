Team,

Here be Chap 8 in the Brazil installment. Be well and prosper!

Peter

CHAPTER 7

ON THE TRAIL OF THE ELUSIVE SECTOR

In the trading room at Momentus Securities, the competition is intense between Danny, Zoe, and Jack. Each month, they have two standing bets: $100 on who will make the most money trading that month and another $50 on who will have the smal…