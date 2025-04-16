Team,

The market is not a casino. It is a thinking person’s game that requires hard work and a solid understanding of the psychology of the market.

DAVID NASSAR

CHAPTER 9

WHEN IN DOUBT, GET OUT: RULES TO MANAGE YOUR RISK

On his 30th birthday, Larry Lamb decided to become a day trader. So he qu…